Get Up to Speed with Cisco Unified Communications Workspace (CUCM) Administration

Global Knowledge offers two courses that specifically address the needs of entry-level and advanced CUCM administrators.

• ACUCW1 – Administering Cisco Unified Communications Workspace Part 1: Basic v11.5 [7262]

• ACUCW2 – Administering Cisco Unified Communications Workspace Part 2: Advanced v11.5 [7263]

Moving from the basics to more advanced material, the courses cover all the essentials:

• CUCM architecture and terminology

• CUCM administrative and user GUIs

• Configuring base CUCM components

• Adding users, assigning them capabilities, and associating them with phones

• Configuring phones

o Class of Service

o Voice mail

o Features

o Device Pools

o Auto registration

• The NANP (North American Numbering Plan)

• Building a dial plan supporting multiple sites

• Configuring advanced Class of Service capabilities

• CUCM mobility features: extension mobility, device mobility and unified mobility

• Configuring Cisco Unity Connection users

• Deploying and using the Cisco Jabber Client

• Configuring Instant Messaging and Presence Server

• Configuring IP Phone Services

This series is ideal for entry-level and advanced CUCM administrators whose duties include managing moves, adds and changes for Cisco collaboration infrastructures.

• ACUCW1: Entry-level administrators

• ACUCW2: Second-level/advanced administrators

You’ll find these courses offer a unique, real-world environment for learning how to administer IP telephony, video and voice mail. The Global Knowledge lab topology is specifically designed for the needs of North American students. Thanks to our simulated public switched telephone network (PSTN), you’ll have a head start in understanding the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) and its support of multiple sites with overlapping extensions.

Our lab environment features a fully configured cluster with Headquarters and PSTN sites. A complete dial plan, including Class of Service, is deployed with the most recent CUCM features, which support simpler dial plan configuration. The dial plan configuration allows you to apply Class of Service to phones and lines, and to test calling to 3-digit, 7-digit, 10-digit, 11-digit and international route patterns.

Our next-generation Cisco UC platform combines the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) with a VMware DRS cluster, distributing the load for individual classrooms across 16 UCS B-Series blades provisioned with 1.6 TB of RAM. You’ll access your Collaboration Servers (including Unified Communications Manager and Unity Connection) via the B-Series blade servers that run VMWare — the same way you would in a production environment. Taking advantage of the improved performance of the UCS environment, we can deploy additional capabilities while improving classroom performance. Our UC on UCS lab environment provides enhanced and exclusive labs that you won’t find with any other training provider.

If you’re serious about building your skills as a CUCM administrator, Global Knowledge is your obvious choice for training. Along with our vendor-approved training and experienced instructors, we offer Cisco Training Exclusives. Available only from Global Knowledge, Cisco Training Exclusives gives you 12 months’ access to our supplemental training assets, including a video-on-demand library with more than 40,000 titles and access to our Introduction to Cybersecurity on-demand course.

