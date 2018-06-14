Sharpen Your Skills with Python for Cisco Networking Engineers

But here’s the thing: The increasing complexity of Cisco networks brings with it a need to automate configuration and operational tasks. And the better you understand the inner workings of Python, the more skilled and confident you’ll be as a network engineer. That’s why we’re so excited about this new course:

• Python Programming for Cisco Networking Engineers

This course provides a comprehensive Python programming experience for Cisco networking professionals. With a focus entirely on the Python programming language, you’ll learn to write, edit, modify and expand complex Python scripts to utilize APIs and data models. With those new skills, you’ll have the ability to automate Cisco networking tasks throughout the enterprise.

The course covers the must-have knowledge for Cisco networking engineers:

• Writing and testing several functional Python scripts

• Writing, editing, modifying and expanding complex Python scripts to utilize APIs and data models

• Using the following APIs to automate configuration and management of Cisco networking devices:

o Paramiko

o REST

o XML

o JSON

o NETCONF

o RESTCONF

• Using the YANG and MIT data models to read and manage objects to automate configuration and management of Cisco networking devices

• Using the following DevOps/learning tools to enable efficient use of APIs and data models and effectively create Python scripts:

o Postman

o IDEs for both Windows and Linux (Notepad++, Sublime, PyCharm, Microsoft Visual Studio, Anaconda, Linux VI Editor)

o Lint tools for XML and JSON

o Visore for Cisco Data Center

o API Inspector for Cisco ACI

o YANG Validator

• Automating configuration of multiple Cisco devices

The course is ideal for any engineer who implements software-based technologies or configures/manages network devices in a Cisco enterprise. Simply put, it’s designed to increase your confidence and mastery as a Cisco network engineer.

By taking your training with Global Knowledge, you’ll get the benefit of expert instruction from the world’s leader in IT training. Plus, you’ll get Cisco Training Exclusives. Available only from Global Knowledge, Cisco Training Exclusives gives you 12 months’ access to our supplemental training assets, including a video-on-demand library with more than 40,000 titles and access to our Introduction to Cybersecurity on-demand course.

