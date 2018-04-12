Course Spotlight: Cisco Video Infrastructure Implementation-VII

What is Cisco Telepresence?

Cisco Telepresence is a group of products developed by Cisco Systems designed to link two physically separated rooms so they resemble a single conference room regardless of location. The difference between Cisco TelePresence and standard video-conferencing technologies is quality, simplicity and reliability.

Cisco TelePresence provides an immersive collaboration experience while using 50% of the power and 40% of the video bandwidth of similar products. At the same time, it’s easier and quicker to install.

What is the goal of this course?

This course fulfills the needs of unified communications engineers and administrators to fully understand Cisco TelePresence video-conferencing solutions.

What will you learn?

• Understand Cisco TelePresence architectures and components.

• How to implement the Cisco TelePresence Video Communication Server (Expressway) for basic and advanced video networks.

• How to implement the Cisco TelePresence Management Suite (TMS).

• How to configure Cisco Meeting Server (CMS) Features.

• Understand the integration of Cisco Collaboration Premise Solutions with Cisco Cloud including Cisco Spark, Cisco Spark Hybrid, and WebEx.

Who should take it?

This course is designed for any technician or sales personnel involved in the management or installation of Cisco TelePresence solutions, including:

• Field engineers and first-line support personnel who implement and support Cisco TelePresence products and applications.

• End-user technical staff such as video systems engineers and administrators.

• Sales engineers and account managers responsible for Cisco Telepresence products and applications.

How will this course impact your job?

This course is designed to teach technicians to install, configure, operate and maintain core visual communication components for both premise and cloud-based video, and TelePresence solutions. This course also supports technicians responsible for Cisco video/unified communications infrastructure, such as: Expressway, Unified Communications Manager (UCM), Cisco Meeting Server (CMS), TelePresence Server and cloud-based solutions like Cisco Spark and Cisco WebEx.

With Cisco TelePresence installed and available, engagement will increase between teams, customers and partners, and decisions will be made faster.

Why should you take this course from Global Knowledge?

In addition to our reputation for high quality course deliveries and incredibly knowledgeable and experienced instructors, this course includes Cisco Training Exclusives. Only available from Global Knowledge, Cisco Training Exclusives adds 12 months access to supplemental training assets like a 40,000+ title video-on-demand library, access to the Introduction to Cybersecurity on-demand course, and more.