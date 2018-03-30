A Mouse with a Mind of its Own

Once upon a time, there was a meeting for the product team to collaborate on a spreadsheet in the conference room. Naturally, the job of connecting to the projector fell upon the newest person in the group, who also had the least experience with spreadsheets. Using only some misdirection, someone was able to plug in a wireless mouse dongle into the USB port at the rear of the hapless user’s computer.

That’s when the fun started.

Sitting at the opposite end of the conference table, with the rogue mouse hidden behind an open laptop, the team allowed the presentation to begin. At first, everything was normal. The presenter was able to control the pointer and jump to various cells on the spreadsheet to enter data.

However, the computer began to slowly take on a life of its own. At first, the pointer would just randomly jump to a new location (while those around the table stifled grins). When the presenter realized something was amiss, the real fun started.

The presenter complained about the mouse, and someone suggested that it must be the new voice-controlled version of the spreadsheet. As an experiment, they said “Computer, go to cell B2.” Sure enough, the pointer moved to that position. Then someone else said, “Computer, highlight cells A1 to A7,” and it happened. However, when the presenter tried to command the computer, the pointer did the opposite of what it was told. Very spooky … and it was all under control of the person at the other end of the table.

The game finally collapsed when everyone broke out laughing. The presented discovered the offending dongle and removed it, and everything was back to normal.

It’s a great, harmless prank (REMEMBER to save your work first!!), requiring no technical skill, but some imagination. Beware if someone suggests that you have a voice-operated computer. Submitted by Dave, a cybersecurity professional.