Is Your Training Meeting Your Needs?

Why do you attend training? I’m not talking about a quick visit to YouTube to watch a few minutes of video to get an answer to a specific question. I’m talking about real training with a real instructor. So I ask again, why do you attend training?

Preparing for a certification exam, satisfying job requirements and working with cutting-edge technologies are all great answers, but they are not the number one reason. According to tens of thousands of responses to our annual Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Survey, building new skills is the top reason that IT staff and decision-makers attend training—by a wide margin.