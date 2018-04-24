Are you new to Office 2016? Here’s the Quick Start you need

Office 2016 is full of features that will make you even more productive and efficient. Create better charts more quickly in Excel, enhance your PowerPoint presentations with improved animated transitions, find out how Outlook Groups are more effective for team communication than a distribution list, and much more.
With an extensive curriculum of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access, OneNote, Outlook, Visio and Publisher courses, Global Knowledge provides all of the Office resources you need to expand and enhance your skills. Included in our training is access to the below Microsoft Office Quick Start Guides. If you are new to Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote or OneDrive, download one of these guides to get up and running quickly.
Discover features such as:
• An overview of the interface, including the Toolbar, the ribbon and the new Tell Me function.
• Improved sharing and connectivity functions.
• Smart Lookup, which helps you finding relevant information online.
Select your guide and get started today.
Excel 2016
Learn how to manage your data with Excel tables, and discover contextual tools and features of the Formulas tab.
Download your Microsoft Office 2016 Excel Quick Start Guide >
Grow your skills even more with a hands-on Excel course >
Word 2016
Learn how to share your work with others, co-author Word documents and manage the changes you’ve made.
Download your Microsoft Office 2016 Word Quick Start Guide >
Grow your skills even more with a hands-on Word course >
PowerPoint 2016
Learn how the Design Ideas pane will inspire you to create great-looking slides, use Morph to create animated transitions and format shapes with precision.
Download your Microsoft Office 2016 PowerPoint Quick Start Guide >
Grow your skills even more with a hands-on PowerPoint course >
Outlook 2016
Learn how you can set up an Outlook Group to better communicate with your team and attach files without searching. Learn how to better manage your Mail, Calendar and People.
Download your Microsoft Office 2016 Outlook Quick Start Guide >
Grow your skills even more with a hands-on Outlook course >
OneNote 2016
Learn how to access your notes anywhere, create wiki-style hyperlinks and organize your information in tables.
Download your Microsoft Office 2016 OneNote Quick Start Guide >
Grow your skills even more with a hands-on OneNote course >
OneDrive
Learn how to sync files and folders in OneDrive to your computer and share files with teammates. Download the OneNote app and discover how it can support your OneDrive account on your device.
Download your Microsoft Office 2016 OneDrive Quick Start Guide >
Learn more about OneDrive on a hands-on Office 365 course >
Haven’t migrated to Office 2016 yet?
Global Knowledge offers plenty of Microsoft Office Application courses, from introductory to advanced-level. A great way to start is our one-day Office 2016 transition course or Office 365 for the End User – Level 1 / Intro training.
Free Microsoft Office resources
Check out our Microsoft blog posts and live and recorded webinars to become a Microsoft Office pro.
Subscribe
Never miss another article. Sign up for our newsletter.
In this article
- Featured
- Microsoft
- Technology
- Microsoft Office
- 2016
- course >
- download your microsoft
- download your microsoft office
- download your microsoft office 2016
- excel word powerpoint
- global knowledge
- grow your skills
- guide >
- microsoft
- microsoft office
- microsoft office 2016
- office 2016
- office 365
- quick start
- quick start guide
- quick start guide >
- start guide
- start guide >
- word powerpoint