Are you new to Office 2016? Here’s the Quick Start you need

Office 2016 is full of features that will make you even more productive and efficient. Create better charts more quickly in Excel, enhance your PowerPoint presentations with improved animated transitions, find out how Outlook Groups are more effective for team communication than a distribution list, and much more.

With an extensive curriculum of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access, OneNote, Outlook, Visio and Publisher courses, Global Knowledge provides all of the Office resources you need to expand and enhance your skills. Included in our training is access to the below Microsoft Office Quick Start Guides. If you are new to Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote or OneDrive, download one of these guides to get up and running quickly.

Discover features such as:

• An overview of the interface, including the Toolbar, the ribbon and the new Tell Me function.

• Improved sharing and connectivity functions.

• Smart Lookup, which helps you finding relevant information online.

Select your guide and get started today.